Stellantis is the name of FCA and Groupe PSA merger group

It is a known fact now that Groupe PSA and the Fiat Chrysler Automobile have joint forces to establish as one automotive group. Talks of the merger were going on for quite some time and the official announcement came last December. Now, they have decided to christen this joint corporation as ‘Stellantis’. It is said to have been inspired by a Latin verb ‘stello’ meaning ‘to brighten with stars’.

For the uninitiated, the Italian-American FCA group comprises of companies like Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Maserati, Dodge, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Abarth, Mopar, Ram and SRT. Meanwhile, the Groupe PSA has five car brands namely – Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall. According to the announcement, the Stellantis name will be used exclusively at the Group level, as a corporate brand. Which means the names and the logos of the Stellantis Group’s constituent brands will remain unchanged. After the name, the next step in the process will be the unveiling of the group logo, which is expected to happen in coming months.

The completion of the merger project will take place in the first quarter of 2021. With this merger, the Stellantis Group will become the world's fourth-largest automaker with close to 87 lakh vehicles produced globally. Plans are to introduce two new modular platforms under the merger which will underpin the newer models and they will also share technology and powertrain in coming years.