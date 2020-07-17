Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • JLR celebrates the manufacturing of 1.5 million Ingenium engines

JLR celebrates the manufacturing of 1.5 million Ingenium engines

July 17, 2020, 06:10 PM IST by Santosh Nair
181 Views
Write a comment
JLR celebrates the manufacturing of 1.5 million Ingenium engines

- Innovative manufacturing facility also supports the move to electrification

- New straight-six diesel joins the Ingenium family which includes Electric Drive Units (EDU)

JaguarLand Rover has now produced over 1.5 million Ingenium engines. The engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton, UK, produces the ultra-efficient Ingenium powertrain family, providing a range of clean, refined and efficient diesel, petrol, and electrified powertrains for all Jaguar and Land Rover models.

Developed and manufactured in-house in the UK, Jaguar and Land Rover’s all-aluminium Ingenium engine designs are modular, flexible and scalable, with common core technologies. The latest addition to the Ingenium range is the six-cylinder diesel engine that features mild-hybrid technology. As it offers enhanced performance, smoothness and efficiency, it is the preferred powertrain for the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

The evolving Ingenium family of engines supports the company’s long-term commitment to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel economy across its vehicle range. This is a part of its ‘Destination Zero’ mission. The engine manufacturing centre also houses the assembly of Electric Drive Units (EDUs), which offers total flexibility between new petrol and diesel engines, and EDUs for those customers who want to make the switch from conventional to electrified vehicles. 

Engine Shot

Ken Close, Director, JLR Powertrain Operations, said, “We are experiencing unprecedented demand for cleaner-running vehicles, so it’s more important than ever to deliver clean and efficient engines without compromising on the performance or all-terrain capabilities our customers have come to expect.” 

  • JLR celebrates the manufacturing of 1.5 Million Ingenium engines
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

696 Likes
113897 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in