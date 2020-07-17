JLR celebrates the manufacturing of 1.5 million Ingenium engines

- Innovative manufacturing facility also supports the move to electrification

- New straight-six diesel joins the Ingenium family which includes Electric Drive Units (EDU)

JaguarLand Rover has now produced over 1.5 million Ingenium engines. The engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton, UK, produces the ultra-efficient Ingenium powertrain family, providing a range of clean, refined and efficient diesel, petrol, and electrified powertrains for all Jaguar and Land Rover models.

Developed and manufactured in-house in the UK, Jaguar and Land Rover’s all-aluminium Ingenium engine designs are modular, flexible and scalable, with common core technologies. The latest addition to the Ingenium range is the six-cylinder diesel engine that features mild-hybrid technology. As it offers enhanced performance, smoothness and efficiency, it is the preferred powertrain for the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

The evolving Ingenium family of engines supports the company’s long-term commitment to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel economy across its vehicle range. This is a part of its ‘Destination Zero’ mission. The engine manufacturing centre also houses the assembly of Electric Drive Units (EDUs), which offers total flexibility between new petrol and diesel engines, and EDUs for those customers who want to make the switch from conventional to electrified vehicles.

Ken Close, Director, JLR Powertrain Operations, said, “We are experiencing unprecedented demand for cleaner-running vehicles, so it’s more important than ever to deliver clean and efficient engines without compromising on the performance or all-terrain capabilities our customers have come to expect.”