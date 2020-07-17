Please Tell Us Your City

  • Audi RS7 Sportback - Top 5 USPs

Audi RS7 Sportback - Top 5 USPs

July 17, 2020, 04:00 PM IST by Siddharth
95 Views
Write a comment
Audi RS7 Sportback - Top 5 USPs

It’s been over two years since an all-new RS model was offered in India, Audi’s performance brand makes a comeback with a loud bang - in the form of the all-new RS7 Sportback. The Audi RS7 Sportback has been launched with a starting price of Rs 1.94 core, ex-showroom pan-India. Here are the top five reasons why you should buy it:

1) Pinned-to-your-seat Performance

Audi RS7 Sportback left rear three quarter

The numbers speak for themselves. Twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine developing 591bhp of maximum power, 800Nm of torque, 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds, top speed of 250kmph (which can be increased to 305kmph if you splurge more). While those numbers may not sound unique, there are plenty of sportscars and supercars with similar or more powerful engines but what makes the RS7 Sportback unique is…

2) ...It is a 4-door Coupe

Audi RS7 Sportback Front Row Seats

This is the biggest draw for the Audi RS7 Sportback. It is an Audi A7 four-door coupe bodyshell over sportscar running gear. This means luxurious seating for four, a comfortable air-cushioned ride, the latest gadgets and luggage space for a weekend trip with friends or family. Unless you are a track enthusiast or car collector, the RS7 Sportback can fulfill your itch for both high performance as well as luxury motoring.

3) Not afraid of corners

Audi RS7 Sportback Left Front Three Quarter

The Audi RS7 Sportback is not just a straight line monster, its drivetrain has been optimised to dominate corner carving as well. An air-suspension paired to a super-quick 48V damper system responds to changing road conditions instantly and reduces body-roll through corners for added driver confidence. Optional all-wheel-steering makes the car even more agile, the rear wheels virtually shortening the wheelbase of the car for better cornering ability. The Audi-signature quattro all-wheel-drive system constantly shifts torque between the axles for the best grip. Moreover, the 16.5-inch front and 14.6-inch rear ventilated disc brakes provide the much-needed stopping power, and the larger ceramic brakes help in even better handling characteristics.

4) Surprisingly efficient

Audi RS7 Sportback Engine Shot

While it can decimate equally powerful sportscars, the Audi RS7 Sportback has been also designed to be at home during cross-country trips. A 48V mild-hybrid system, which utilises a belt-alternator and lithium-ion battery, allows for engine idle start/stop for higher efficiency in everyday city-driving conditions, energy recovery or complete engine shut-off while cruising on the highway. Cylinder deactivation technology allows the V8 to run as a four-cylinder engine during high-speed cruising, further improving fuel-efficiency. The Audi RS7 Sportback has a claimed combined efficiency of 8.77kmpl, which is impressive considering the performance on offer.

5) Stand out

Audi RS7 Sportback Right Front Three Quarter

The Audi RS7 Sportback in its ‘standard’ form looks stylish - those LED lamps, flared wheel arches, low slung body, coupe roofline, 21-inch wheels make it sensually sporty. Step inside and you are greeted with a sea of high-quality leather and Alcantara, metallic trim and all-digital interfaces. Audi offers customers a whole range of customisation options to make their RS7 Sportback unique. External paint choices, trim pieces, alloy wheel designs, logos and even brake caliper cover colours are some of the customisable options on the outside. Interior customisations include seat upholstery type, colours, seat comfort features, accessories etc. The drivetrain can be made sportier with optional brakes, engine performance unlocks along with suspension, exhaust and differential upgrades.

Audi RS7 Sportback Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.24 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.43 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 2.23 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 2.24 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.31 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.14 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.33 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.14 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.17 Crore onwards

