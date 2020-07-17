Please Tell Us Your City

  Skoda Enyaq test vehicle shows production ready exterior design

Skoda Enyaq test vehicle shows production ready exterior design

July 17, 2020, 02:15 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
Skoda Enyaq test vehicle shows production ready exterior design

-First full EV from Skoda

-Will be sold under the iV sub-brand 

  The Skoda Enyaq electric crossover has been spotted testing near the automaker’s headquarters in Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic. It’s Skoda’s first electric vehicle and will be sold under their iV brand. 

Skoda Kamiq Right Rear Three Quarter

It’s expected to go on sale by mid-2021 and will be offered with a wide variety of battery capacity and range combinations. We have written in detail about this and you can read about it here. These test vehicles that you see are more or less free of camouflage indicating the design of the production spec model. 

Skoda Kamiq Rear view

It’s got the typical Skoda lines with moustache grille, flared wheel arches and wrap around tail lamps. The roofline slopes forward giving a coupe like design to the whole silhouette and this has become common on most of Skoda’s SUVs. 

Skoda Kamiq Right Front Three Quarter

The Enyaq is a sister model to the production version of the Volkswagen I.D Crozz with both being based on VWs MEB platform.

