CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India car sales analysed – January 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    296 Views
    India car sales analysed – January 2022

    The last two years have been rough for the Indian automakers. Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage in the supply of semiconductors and the continuous rise in input cost of spares have also significantly impacted car sales in the country. The year 2022 brings in a fresh ray of hope for automakers as a significant population is fully vaccinated and the economy shows signs of improvement. 

    The auto industry has kicked-off the new year with a mild 2.8 per cent drop in sales with 2,94,768-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 3,03,398-unit sales in January 2021. Maruti Suzuki continues to be the highest-selling automaker, while Hyundai reclaims its second rank from Tata Motor, which now emerges as the third highest-selling automaker. For the uninitiated, Tata Motors was the second highest-selling automaker in the country in December 2021.

    Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in January 2022. 

    Maruti Suzuki

    Maruti Suzuki is one of the major automakers in the country to be affected by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The Indian automaker registered 1,28,924-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 1,39,002-unit sales in January 2021, with a seven per cent drop in sales. Refer to the table below to learn about the top three bestsellers for the company last month.   

    ModelsJanuary 2022January 2021Growth
    Wagon R20,33417,16518%
    Swift19,10817,18011%
    Dzire14,96715,125-1%

    Hyundai

    Despite a 15.4 per cent drop in sales, Hyundai has claimed the second rank in terms of cumulative sales in India. The company sold 44,022 units in January 2022 as compared to 52,005-unit sales in the same period last year. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below.

    ModelsJanuary 2022January 2021Growth
    Venue11,37711,779-3%
    Creta9,86912,284-20%
    Grand i10 Nios6,84110,865-37%

    Tata Motors

    Tata Motors is gradually strengthening its position in the Indian market with a strong product line-up in both ICE and electric versions. The Indian automaker registered an impressive 51.1 per cent growth with 40,780-unit sales last month as compared to 26,980-unit sales in January 2021 last year. The following is the graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India last month. 

    ModelsJanuary 2022January 2021Growth
    Nexon 13,8168,22568%
    Punch10,027NA NIL
    Tiago5,1956,909-25%

    Mahindra

    Mahindra has retained the fourth rank with 19,860-unit sales in January 2022 as against 20,498-unit sales in the same period in the previous year, with a 3.1 per cent drop in sales. The top three sellers for the company last month are as follows.

    ModelsJanuary 2022January 2021Growth
    Thar4,6463,15247%
    XUV3004,5504,612-1%
    XUV7004,119NANIL

    Kia India

    Kia India has levelled up to the fifth rank in January 2022 from the seventh rank in December 2021. The South Korean automaker registered a 1.4 per cent growth in sales with 19,319-unit sales last month as compared to 19,056-unit sales in January 2021. It is worth noting that Kia has been outsold by Mahindra by 541 units. The top two Kia models sold in the country are as follows.

    ModelsJanuary 2022January 2021Growth
    Seltos11,4839,86916%
    Sonet6,9048,859-22%

    Honda

    Honda retained the sixth rank in January 2022 with 10,427-unit sales as compared to 11,319-unit sales in January 2021, registering a drop of 7.9 per cent. The top-two bestselling Honda models in India last month are as follows.

    ModelsJanuary 2022January 2021Growth
    Amaze5,3955,477-1%
    City3,9503,6678%

    Renault

    Renault has registered 8,119-unit sales in India in January 2022 as compared to 8,209-unit sales in January 2021, thereby witnessing a drop of 1.1 per cent. The top-two bestsellers for the company in India last week are as follows.

    ModelsJanuary 2022January 2021Growth
    Kiger3,053NANIL
    Triber2,7224,082-33%
    Kwid2,3443,791-38%

    Toyota

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota registered a 34.1 per cent drop with 7,328-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 11,126-unit sales in the same period last year. The significant drop in sales has resulted in the brand slipping down to the eighth rank last month as compared to the fifth rank in December 2021. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below.

    ModelsJanuary 2022January 2021Growth
    Urban Cruiser2,5903,005-14%
    Innova Crysta2,4333,939-38%
    Glanza1,3472,556-47%

    MG Motor

    MG cars are known to offer modern technology. Back in January 2022, MG Motor registered 4,306-unit sales as compared to 3,602-unit sales in January 2021, thereby registering a modest growth of 19.5 per cent. The two bestselling MG models in the country are as follows. 

    ModelsJanuary 2022January 2021Growth
    Astor2,068NANIL
    Hector2,0393,003-32%

    Nissan

    Yet another Japanese automaker in the country, Nissan has registered a growth of 5.7 per cent with 4,250-unit sales last month as against 4,021-unit sales in January 2021. Of the total sales, 3,827-unit sales are from the Magnite alone. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Volkswagen

    The German automaker, Volkswagen is gaining popularity in the Indian market. The company registered a strong 72.6 per cent growth with 3,523-unit sales as compared to 2,041-unit sales in January 2021. The Taigun is a major contributor to the overall sales with 2,432-unit sales last month. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Skoda

    Skoda has registered a strong 199.7 per cent growth with 3,009-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 1,004-unit sales in January 2021. Of the total sales, 2,608-unit sales are from the Kushaq alone. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Jeep

    Jeep Compass is the lone volume generating model for the company in India. The Compass registered 861-unit sales in January 2022 as against 394-unit sales in January 2021, thereby registering a growth of 118.5 per cent.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Citroën

    French automaker, Citroën currently has a single model on sale in India, the C5 Aircross. Last month the company sold 40 units of the C5 Aircross in the country. The company might introduce its second product, the C3 in the country sometime this year.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio spied with captain seats in the second row
     Next 
    Weekly news roundup: New Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings, Skoda Slavia, Mahindra electric SUV concepts, and more

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1950 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.96 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.88 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.20 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.35 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.38 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.35 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1950 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India car sales analysed – January 2022