Hyundai Vision T Concept previews new design language

- Showcased at the Los Angeles Motor Show

- Previews the future of Hyundai SUVs, starting with the new Tucson

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the new Vision T Concept at the ongoing 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show. This is the seventh concept from Hyundai Design Center Concept and it puts down a new design philosophy for the future SUVs.

As can be seen, the Vision T is a crossover with a muscular stance and a cheeky coupe-SUV look. The eye-catching feature is the grille with new elements which Hyundai likes to call “parametric air shutter grille”. The individual cell of the grille design is said to move in a prescribed sequence when on the move, creating a dynamic forward demeanour. This is also functional since it controls the airflow to the powertrain while optimising aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

Even the headlamps are hidden and integrated into the grille as was seen on the Azure sedan. These headlamp units feature a half-mirror system that has a chromium appearance which transforms into functional lighting when turned on. We might see more Hyundai cars in the future with this kind of headlamp design and technology. The overall profile has frameless doors highlighting the coupe design, the long bonnet and tight overhangs also make it look sporty.

The large alloy wheel design matches the matte-green exterior paint finish. The LED taillamps run across the tailgate. Interestingly, Hyundai hasn’t showcased the interior of this design study. Although details are scarce, the Korean carmaker says that the Vision T has a hybrid powertrain, charging port of which is located on the quarter panel with a sliding cover.

Elements from the Vision T will surely be seen on the upcoming Hyundai SUVs, first of which will be the new-gen Tucson which is set to break cover early next year.