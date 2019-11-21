Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai recalls CNG variants of Grand i10 and Xcent

November 21, 2019, 01:48 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Hyundai recalls CNG variants of Grand i10 and Xcent

- 16,409 units of Grand i10 and Xcent CNG affected

- Manufactured between 1 August 2017 and 30 September 2019

- Vehicle owners to be intimated via Hyundai dealership 

Hyundai India has recalled 16,409 units of the Grand i10 and Xcent citing issues with the CNG filter assembly. Media reports indicate that the affected vehicles have been manufactured between 1 August 2017 and 30 September 2019. It is further believed that the affected models are non-ABS variants. 

Hyundai authorised workshops will reach out to the affected vehicle owners and the CNG filter assembly will be replaced free of cost. Both the cars are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generate 65bhp and 98Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a five speed manual transmission.

Hyundai recalls CNG variants of Grand i10 and Xcent

  - कंपनी ने 16,409 कार्स को रीकॉल किया

  - मुफ़्त में किया जाएगा दुरुस्ती का काम

हृयूंडे ने अपनी दो कार्स ग्रैंड i10 और एक्सेंट के सीएनजी वेरिएंट्स को वापस मंगाया है। कंपनी ने दोनों मॉडल्स की मिलाकर कुल 16,409 गाड़ियां रीकॉल की हैं। हृयूंडे ने 1 अगस्त 2017 से 30 सितंबर 2019 के बीच बनाई हुई कार्स को ही वापस मंगाया है। यह रीकॉल सीएनजी फ़िल्टर असेम्बली में गड़बड़ी के चलते किया गया है। वैसे इन दोनों वेरिएंट्स में कंपनी फ़िटेड सीएनजी किट ​​दी गई थी। 

हृयूंडे के रीकॉल नोटिस में कहा गया है, कि ये कार्स नॉन-एबीएस मॉडल हैं। इससे अंदाज़ा लगाया जा सकता है कि वापस मंगाई गई कार्स में से ज़्यादातर प्राइम मॉडल यानी टैक्सी सर्विस में चलनेवाली कार्स होंगी। कंपनी कार्स को वापस मंगाने के लिए डीलरशिप के ज़रिए कार मालिकों से संपर्क करेगी। 

वापस मंगाई गई कार्स को 25 नवंबर से हृयूंडे वर्कशॉप पर चेक करना शुरू किया जाएगा। आपको बता दें कि इस दुरुस्ती को कंपनी मुफ़्त में करेगी और इसके लिए उपभोक्ताओं से कोई चार्ज नहीं लिया जाएगा। इस काम में घंटे भर से ज़्यादा का वक़्त नहीं लगेगा। 

वैसे बता दें कि ये प्राइम मॉडल्स हृयूंडे की नई कार्स के पुराने वर्ज़न्स हैं। हृयूंडे ग्रैंड i10 5.79 लाख रुपए (एक्स शोरूम, दिल्ली) से 6.50 लाख रुपए (एक्स शोरूम, दिल्ली) तक में उपलब्ध हैं। हृयूंडे एक्सेंट 5.81 लाख रुपए (एक्स शोरूम, दिल्ली) और 8.79 लाख रुपए (एक्स शोरूम, दिल्ली) में उपलब्ध हैं। हृयूंडे मोटर इंडिया ने हाल ही में ग्रैंड i10 नियॉस भी लॉन्च की है, जिसकी क़ीमत 5 लाख रुपए (एक्स शोरूम, दिल्ली) और 7.99 लाख रुपए (एक्स शोरूम, दिल्ली) हैं। 

