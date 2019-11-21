Hyundai recalls CNG variants of Grand i10 and Xcent

- 16,409 units of Grand i10 and Xcent CNG affected

- Manufactured between 1 August 2017 and 30 September 2019

- Vehicle owners to be intimated via Hyundai dealership

Hyundai India has recalled 16,409 units of the Grand i10 and Xcent citing issues with the CNG filter assembly. Media reports indicate that the affected vehicles have been manufactured between 1 August 2017 and 30 September 2019. It is further believed that the affected models are non-ABS variants.

Hyundai authorised workshops will reach out to the affected vehicle owners and the CNG filter assembly will be replaced free of cost. Both the cars are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generate 65bhp and 98Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a five speed manual transmission.