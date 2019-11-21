Maserati teases new sportscar with in-house developed engine

- The test mule was prowling the streets of Modena

Maserati pulled the plug on its decade-old sports car – the GranTurismo – just a few days ago. Now, the Italian marque has wasted no time in dropping the teaser for the next model. The interesting thing about the unnamed sports coupe teased here is that it is powered by a new powertrain developed in-house by Maserati. This will be the first new Maserati since 2015.

Driven out of the Viale Ciro gates and across the city of Modena, the new sports coupe still appears to be in early stages of development. However, we can guess that it will draw a new design language for the Trident when it arrives next year while putting the carmaker ahead in its game since they will no longer rely on engines sourced from Ferrari. This new engine is also claimed to spawn a family of engines for the future Maseratis. The data acquired through the kilometres covered by this test mule will be integrated into the Maserati Innovation Lab driving simulators.

This new sports coupe could be regarded as the production version of the gorgeous Alfieri concept which was supposed to go into production last year. The Alfieri was a 2+2 coupe with a front-engine layout like the GranTurismo, but the test mule here seems to have a mid-engine configuration like the Alpine A110. We won’t be surprised if the new coupe takes its underpinning from the Alfa Romeo 4C. And since the Modena production line is upgraded to adopt the electric powertrain, a zero-emission powerplant in the new coupe isn’t ruled out either.

We’ll have to wait a little longer for official details on the new Maserati sports coupe although the reveal date is set to be in May 2020. We will surely see a lot more teasers before the reveal, so stay tuned.