Honda Civic Tops The Executive Sedan Segment

November 21, 2019, 11:13 AM IST by Santosh Nair
25605 Views
Honda Civic Tops The Executive Sedan Segment

- Registers 30 percent sales growth in October 2019 

- Since its launch in March 2019, HCIL has sold 4375 units of Civic till October 2019 

- The Honda Civic has an ASEAN N-CAP 5-star safety rating 

Honda Cars India has issued a press release stating its leadership in the executive sedan segment with the Civic.  

The company has clocked 30% month-on-month growth in the sales of Civic with 436 units in October 2019. In comparison, Honda sold 336 units of Civic in September 2019. For a segment that hasn’t seen much action due to enhanced demand for SUVs, this is significant.  

Rajesh Goel, Senior VP and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The comeback of the Civic this year has given the much needed boost to the executive sedan segment and its one of the few segments which has grown despite the current market slowdown. This reaffirms our confidence in the sedan category that there are customers who prefer sedans for their stylish looks and superb driving dynamics. We are thankful to our esteemed customers who have reaffirmed their love for Civic and helped it lead the segment sales.” 

The way we see it, customers have certainly appreciated the capabilities of the Honda Civic, be it the looks, performance, ride and handling or even the long list of features. In fact, sources have revealed that a sizeable portion of sedan owners around the world aren’t exactly upgrading to high-riding SUVs. This could point to the fact that these prospective buyers could be waiting for a dream sedan. Something that looked like an Aston, with scissor doors and a ravaging exhaust note (from on board speakers maybe).  

So, carmakers, anybody listening?  

  • Honda
  • Civic
  • Honda Civic
