Hyundai Verna facelift interiors leaked ahead of launch

-Hyundai Verna facelift interiors feature a fully digital instrument console

-The model will also receive BlueLink connectivity

Post the launch of the new Creta, Hyundai India seems to be gearing up for the debut of the Verna facelift. Images that seem to have been taken at a dealer yard reveal the interiors of the facelifted Verna ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks.

As seen in the spy image, the Hyundai Verna facelift receives a revised interior that features a large floating touchscreen infotainment system that will feature BlueLink connectivity, dual tone beige and black interior theme, steering mounted controls, wireless charger, leather wrapped steering wheel, redesigned AC vents and an engine start-stop button. Also on offer will be a fully digital instrument cluster that will be shared with the third-gen i20, details of which are available here.

The Hyundai Verna facelift will be available in five trims and details of the same can be read here. The model will be offered with three engine options including a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former will be paired exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit while the 1.5-litre units will be available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The 1.5-litre petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mill will also be offered with an IVT unit and a six-speed torque converter AT unit respectively.

Image Source