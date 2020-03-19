Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Verna facelift interiors leaked ahead of launch

Hyundai Verna facelift interiors leaked ahead of launch

March 19, 2020, 05:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1070 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Verna facelift interiors leaked ahead of launch

-Hyundai Verna facelift interiors feature a fully digital instrument console

-The model will also receive BlueLink connectivity

Post the launch of the new Creta, Hyundai India seems to be gearing up for the debut of the Verna facelift. Images that seem to have been taken at a dealer yard reveal the interiors of the facelifted Verna ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior

As seen in the spy image, the Hyundai Verna facelift receives a revised interior that features a large floating touchscreen infotainment system that will feature BlueLink connectivity, dual tone beige and black interior theme, steering mounted controls, wireless charger, leather wrapped steering wheel, redesigned AC vents and an engine start-stop button. Also on offer will be a fully digital instrument cluster that will be shared with the third-gen i20, details of which are available here.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior

The Hyundai Verna facelift will be available in five trims and details of the same can be read here. The model will be offered with three engine options including a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former will be paired exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit while the 1.5-litre units will be available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The 1.5-litre petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mill will also be offered with an IVT unit and a six-speed torque converter AT unit respectively.

Image Source

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Verna facelift
  • Verna facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

44 Likes
37554 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2064 Likes
396212 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in