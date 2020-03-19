Please Tell Us Your City

  • BS6 Mahindra XUV300 petrol launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.30 lakh

BS6 Mahindra XUV300 petrol launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.30 lakh

March 19, 2020, 05:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
25428 Views
BS6 Mahindra XUV300 petrol launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.30 lakh

-XUV300 is the first model from Mahindra to receive BS6 update

-The model is available in three trims

Mahindra has launched the BS6-compliant XUV300 in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is powered by the same 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine.

The BS6 Mahindra XUV300 is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110bhp and 200Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The XUV300 is also offered with a BS4-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115bhp and 300Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. 

Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We are delighted to launch our first BS6 vehicle. It is a milestone in our BS6 transition journey. Despite tight timelines, we along with our suppliers, have met the challenging requirements of these tighter emission norms, much ahead of the stipulated timeline. We will progressively upgrade our entire range with cleaner emissions technology.” 

Following are the variant wise prices of the BS6 Mahindra XUV300 petrol:

XUV300 W4: Rs 8.30 lakh

XUV300 W6: Rs 9.15 lakh

XUV300 W8 (O): Rs 11.84 lakh

  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.73 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.11 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.35 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.63 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.81 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.65 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.27 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards

