Suzuki Swift Sport gets a mild-hybrid powertrain

- The Swift Sport was offered only in select international markets

- Gets a 48V system with the 1.4-litre petrol motor

The Suzuki Swift Sport was an affordable hot hatch which India never got a taste of. The Swift Sport was available in a limited number of markets globally where it will now be sold only with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

As part of the Japanese brand’s electrification push and attempt to meet the upcoming emission standards, the Swift Sport will adopt a 48V mild-hybrid set-up paired to the current 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. This hybrid powertrain already does duties in the S-Cross and Vitara hybrid models. With the help of the 48V boost, the torque rating of the Swift Sport is increased to 235Nm while the power is up to 127bhp. The hatchback can do 0-100kmph in 9.1 seconds and has a top speed of 210kmph.

Most importantly, the front-wheel-drive hatch has a WLTP standard CO2 emission of 127g/km and the fuel efficiency is up by six per cent to 21.2kmpl. Based on the Heartect platform, the Swift Sport tips the scale at 1025kg.

With the hybrid powertrain, the Suzuki Swift Sport will also see an increase in prices, however, official figures aren’t available at the moment. Since the standard Swift Sport was never offered in India, we don't think the mild-hybrid version would come to our shores either.