Hyundai Venue achieves 4-star rating in ANCAP crash test

December 20, 2019, 10:45 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Hyundai Venue achieves 4-star rating in ANCAP crash test

- The Venue scored well in adult and child occupation protection

- The model tested was an RHD variant powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine

The Hyundai Venue has scored a four-star rating in the Australasian new Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). The model that underwent the crash test was an RHD variant powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine.

The Hyundai Venue was awarded 34.84 out of 38 points and 40 out of 49 points for adult occupant safety and child occupant safety respectively. Safety wise, the model was equipped with features such as six airbags, ABS, ESC, Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA).

Hyundai Venue Exterior

According to the report, the passenger compartment of the Hyundai Venue remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated adequate protection for the driver’s chest and the lower legs of both the driver and front passenger. Protection for all other critical body regions for the driver and the front passenger were good. In the full width frontal test, protection of the driver dummy was rated as adequate for the chest and good for all other critical body regions. Protection of the rear passenger neck was rated as adequate while protection of the chest was rated as marginal with good protection of all other critical body areas. In the side impact test, protection offered to all critical body regions of the driver was good.

