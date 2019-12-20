Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen Passat facelift spied in India for the first time

December 20, 2019, 12:48 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Volkswagen Passat facelift spied in India for the first time

- If launched in India, will get a BS6 engine

- Gets new design and added features as well

Volkswagen took the wraps off the new and updated Passat at the 2019 Detroit Motor Show in January. Now, for the first time, the facelifted flagship sedan was spotted testing in India. This Passat test mule is speculated to be powered by a BS6 diesel engine.

In terms of appearance, the new Passat adopts a sharper styling along with an updated cabin. The Arteon-like face has horizontal louvres with integrated headlamps. Part of the update are LED matrix headlamps and taillamps. There are newer wheel designs as well along with sharper creases and aggressive panels all around. The overall dimensions, however, remains more or less unchanged.

Volkswagen Passat Exterior

Inside the cabin, the new Passat has a redesigned dashboard layout. There are expensive materials used with various colour options. Making debut are those massive screens as part of the MIB-II Composition Media along with various other connectivity options. The long list of features also includes an all-digital instrument cluster, powered seats with memory function, dual-zone auto climate control, adaptive lights, voice control, remote start and easy-open trunk to name a few. In terms of safety, the new Passat hosts many active and passive driver aids such as a blind-spot monitor and rear traffic alert both as standard in addition to the adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and park assist as optional extras.

Given that the current model of the Passat was only available with a diesel engine, we expect the same might be the case with the updated model. The 2.0-litre TDI should be compliant to BS6 norms when it arrives and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it will be joined by a petrol motor. The TSI petrol which is offered elsewhere in the Volkswagen Group might be offered with the new Passat as well to increase its value-for-money proposition. There’s no word on the hybrid powertrain yet.

Volkswagen Passat Exterior

We expect the prices for the new Passat to be slightly higher than the outgoing model. In terms of its Indian debut, it might only happen later next year around the same time as the ‘India 2.0’ is put into action. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details.

