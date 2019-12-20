Maruti Suzuki Ertiga achieves five lakh sales milestone in India

- Maruti Suzuki sold five lakh Ertigas since its inception in India

- Improved Maruti’s MPV segment share from 25.3 per cent to 50.3 per cent

Maruti Suzuki has added yet another feather in their hat with a new sales milestone. Introduced in 2012, the Ertiga has managed to cross 5,00,000 cumulative sales. What’s impressive is that the current generation Ertiga took only 13 months to cross the one lakh mark.

The Ertiga has become a formidable name in the MPV segment. With its affordable price, a decent set of features, practical cabin and Maruti’s reliability, the Ertiga helped the carmaker to boost its MPV segment share from 25.3 per cent to an impressive 50.3 per cent. According to figures revealed by Maruti, nearly 28 per cent buyers of the new Ertiga have already owned the previous generation model.

Currently, the Ertiga is available with two engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and diesel. Along with it, it is the only MPV in the country to be available with a CNG option. There are 10 variants of the seven-seater to choose from along with an automatic for the petrol. The Ertiga isn't just better looking than before, it is also more capable. You get more space all around, it is easier to get in and out of, the seats are more accommodating, it has a higher safety co-efficient, and it also remains easy to drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Ertiga created a niche for itself as a three-row comfortable MPV to become a runaway success. Its success helped us to strengthen market presence in the MPV segment. Ertiga is a market leader with 36 per cent market share amongst MPVs and its leadership continues with support from customers”.