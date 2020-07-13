Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Tucson facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

Hyundai Tucson facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

July 13, 2020, 11:30 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
16821 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai Tucson facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- Hyundai Tucson facelift likely to be offered with two powertrains

- The model is expected to feature BlueLink connectivity and a 360-degree camera

Hyundai is all set to launch the facelifted Tucson in India tomorrow. The model, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, receives a mid-life update in the form of a redesigned exterior and feature updates for the interior.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Tucson facelift is expected to be powered by BS6 versions of the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. In its current state of tune, the former produces 151bhp and 192Nm of torque while the latter produces 184bhp and 400Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to be carried forward, which include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Also on offer could be 4WD.

On the outside, the Hyundai Tucson facelift receives upgrades in the form of new LED headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, reworked tail-gate and fuel filler cap as well as refreshed LED tail lights. Inside, the model is expected to arrive with feature updates including a large touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink connectivity, 360-degree camera and electrically adjustable front seats. Upon launch, the Hyundai Tucson facelift will rival the Jeep Compass and the Honda CR-V.

  • Hyundai
  • Tucson Facelift
  • Hyundai Tucson Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

63 Likes
80120 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2268 Likes
459163 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Tucson FaceliftHyundai Tucson Facelift

14th Jul 2020

18L - ₹ 20L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in