Hyundai Tucson facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- Hyundai Tucson facelift likely to be offered with two powertrains

- The model is expected to feature BlueLink connectivity and a 360-degree camera

Hyundai is all set to launch the facelifted Tucson in India tomorrow. The model, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, receives a mid-life update in the form of a redesigned exterior and feature updates for the interior.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Tucson facelift is expected to be powered by BS6 versions of the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. In its current state of tune, the former produces 151bhp and 192Nm of torque while the latter produces 184bhp and 400Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to be carried forward, which include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Also on offer could be 4WD.

On the outside, the Hyundai Tucson facelift receives upgrades in the form of new LED headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, reworked tail-gate and fuel filler cap as well as refreshed LED tail lights. Inside, the model is expected to arrive with feature updates including a large touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink connectivity, 360-degree camera and electrically adjustable front seats. Upon launch, the Hyundai Tucson facelift will rival the Jeep Compass and the Honda CR-V.