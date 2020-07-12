Audi RS7 Sportback teased again ahead of 16 July launch

Audi India has released a new teaser for the upcoming RS7 Sportback, as it prepares to launch the car on 16 July. The German carmaker has already begun bookings for this premium car, and deliveries will commence in the next month.

The new teaser shows off this sporty RS7 Sportback sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds. This high-performance version of the A7 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This mill produces 591bhp and 800Nm of torque and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also features an all-wheel-drive system.

This is the second-generation Audi RS 7 Sportback, which can now be booked either online or from a dealership at a booking amount of Rs 10 lakh. Prospective buyers can visit the company's completely sanitised dealerships. However, they can also visit Audi's official website to experience this car in augmented reality as well. It provides a 360-degree product visualizer offering an immense scope of exclusivity and customisation, while customers can check out both the exterior and interior of this latest iteration of the RS7.