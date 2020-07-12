MG Hector Plus to be launched in India tomorrow

- The MG Hector Plus will be offered with three powertrain options

- Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 50,000

MG Motor India will launch the Hector Plus in the country tomorrow. Essentially a six-seater version of the regular Hector, the model will feature a captain seat setup in the second-row. Bookings for the Hector Plus have officially commenced for an amount of Rs 50,000.

The MG Hector Plus will be available in six colours including Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red, Aurora Silver and Starry Sky Blue and three trims including Super, Smart and Sharp, details of which can be read here.

Customers will be able to choose from three powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus such as the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor and 2.0-litre diesel motor. The 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid variant and 2.0-litre diesel variant will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant will be offered exclusively with a DCT unit.

Feature highlights of the upcoming MG Hector Plus will include 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, all LED lighting, front and rear parking sensors, powered tail-gate with swipe function and second-row seats with recline and slide function. Upon launch, the model will rival the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta.