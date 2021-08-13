CarWale
    Hyundai to start Nationwide Freedom Drive from tomorrow

    Ninad Ambre

    Hyundai to start Nationwide Freedom Drive from tomorrow

    - Car maintenance drive scheduled for coming week

    - Various benefits for Hyundai car owners

    - Special discounts on car servicing and repair

    Hyundai Motor India has announced a 'Nationwide Freedom Drive' from 14 to 21 August at all authorised service stations across India. Different offers and discounts have been formulated on extended warranty, road side assistance, and mechanical labour.

    The carmaker wants to focus on car maintenance and ensure that all its customers have their vehicles in top-notch condition. An extended benefit to this is a 15 per cent discount on mechanical labour for Hyundai car owners who couldn’t service their car between January and June 2021. Then, there's a 10 per cent discount on extended warranty and 20 per cent discount on roadside assistance as a part of this program.

    This announcement comes as a start to the celebrations of Independence Day and with the carmaker wanting to do something special for their customers. This drive campaign should add to customers’ convenience and also help the brand in providing a seamless service experience. Customers can get in touch with any of the 1,323 service outlets and 533 dealers across India through various forms of communication available, including the contact-less service.

