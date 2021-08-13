Mahindra XUV700 to be unveiled in less than 24 hours

- The seven-seat SUV is expected to offer several segment-first features

- Likely to be available in both petrol and diesel engine options

The production-ready Mahindra XUV700 will be revealed tomorrow at 4.00 pm. The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be the first SUV from the company to feature the new brand logo. The three-row seven-seat SUV will offer several segment-first features, AI capabilities, and will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

As seen in the recently leaked spy pictures, the XUV700 has retained the typical Mahindra styled grille with vertical slats. The large LED headlamps feature canine shaped LED DRLs that run downwards into the masculine bumper. The fog lamps are positioned in the lower section of the bumper. The raked design of the C-pillar draws inspiration from the XUV500. Additionally, the SUV will feature new flush door handles and a set of twin-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels to enhance the overall aesthetics. To learn more about the XUV700 uncamouflaged spy shots, click here.

As for the interior, the upcoming XUV700 will get a black and beige dual-tone colour scheme. At the time of launch, the vehicle will offer the AdrenoX intelligent cockpit technology which will be integrated with a 10.25-inch dual screen. To further make things interesting, the dual screens will get the SmartCore cockpit domain controller technology with the third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, which is developed in collaboration with Visteon. Additionally, to further enhance the ownership experience, Mahindra has partnered with Amazon Alexa, Sony, and Bosch to deliver premium technology and features. To learn more about the interior highlights, click here.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will get a custom-made sound system from Sony. The SUV will be equipped with a 12-speaker stereo system with four different sound modes. For more details on the custom-made Sony sound system, click here. Under the hood, the XUV700 is expected to be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Both the engines are likely to be offered in manual and automatic transmission options, while AWD is expected to be optional on the higher variants. Additional details about the Mahindra XUV700 will be known tomorrow post the official unveiling. So, stay tuned!