Hyundai teases new i30 with sharper styling

February 13, 2020, 11:27 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
- Will debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show

- Gets new sharper aesthetics in the N Line trim

While we are awaiting the new-gen i20 (which will be called the Elite i20 in India), Hyundai has dropped a teaser for the new i30. Slated to debut in March at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the new i30 adopts a much sharper styling compared to the rounded-off design of the outgoing model.

Teased in the N Line trim, the updated i30 wears a similar cascading grille as seen on the recently revealed Sonata. The V-shaped LED lighting signature integrated into the headlamps looks quite aggressive as well. And complementing the whole sporty styling are those massive intakes on the lower grille and bumpers. 

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Other details available at the moment reveal that the new i30 will also get redesigned rear bumpers, newer alloy wheels ranging from 16- to 18-inches. On the inside, there will be a new digital instrument cluster, and a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Powertrain options might be carried forward without any changes. And apart from the hatchback, the N Line trim will be offered on all the other i30 body styles including estate and sedan for the first time.

More details of the new i30 and other Geneva Motor Show debuts will be revealed in the coming weeks. So stay tuned to CarWale.

