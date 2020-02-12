Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Vellfire to be launched in India on 26 February

Toyota Vellfire to be launched in India on 26 February

February 12, 2020, 05:58 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
173 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota Vellfire to be launched in India on 26 February

The sportier version of the Alphard MPV, the Vellfire is due for India launch on 26 February. The Toyota Vellfire is expected to be introduced to India via the CBU route. The six-seat luxury MPV will get a hybrid engine along with premium features.

Mechanically, the Toyota Vellfire will be powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine that produces 178bhp and 235Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an e-CVT transmission along with an optional All-Wheel Drive system. As for safety, the Vellfire will get seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electric stability program and more. 

The feature list will include premium leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, mood lighting and twin sunroof along with individual tables for all rows. Post launch, the Toyota Vellfire will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India.  

  • Toyota
  • Vellfire
  • Toyota Vellfire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1532 Likes
158539 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3246 Likes
296574 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

13th Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in