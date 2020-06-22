Hyundai signs MoU with ICICI Bank to offer online car finance

- Customers can avail online finance for car buying on ‘Click to Buy’

- ICICI Bank is also offering up to 100% on-road funding

Hyundai Motor India has signed a MoU with ICICI Bank to offer customised online auto retail financing solutions to customers across India. The service will be offered via the brand’s ‘Click to Buy’ platform.

Under the said partnership, ICICI Bank has integrated its finance solutions online with Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ platform. Through the partnership, Hyundai will enable customers to avail online solutions for car buying along with the required funding to purchase the vehicle. With this initiative, pre-approved customers of ICICI Bank can directly apply for a car loan through the platform and procure an instant loan sanction without having to physically visit the branch. In addition to these services, ICICI Bank also offers up to 100% on-road funding

Commenting on the partnership, W S Oh, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has been bringing customer delight through its products and solutions. With Click to Buy, Hyundai has offered customers the first ever end-to-end online car buying portal that is a one stop solution to customer needs. Through our partnership with ICICI Bank, we will fortify customer purchase journey from any remote location and enable real-time transaction with the most productive finance deals.”