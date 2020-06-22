Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai signs MoU with ICICI Bank to offer online car finance

Hyundai signs MoU with ICICI Bank to offer online car finance

June 22, 2020, 03:09 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
752 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai signs MoU with ICICI Bank to offer online car finance

- Customers can avail online finance for car buying on ‘Click to Buy’

- ICICI Bank is also offering up to 100% on-road funding

Hyundai Motor India has signed a MoU with ICICI Bank to offer customised online auto retail financing solutions to customers across India. The service will be offered via the brand’s ‘Click to Buy’ platform. 

Under the said partnership, ICICI Bank has integrated its finance solutions online with Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ platform. Through the partnership, Hyundai will enable customers to avail online solutions for car buying along with the required funding to purchase the vehicle.  With this initiative, pre-approved customers of ICICI Bank can directly apply for a car loan through the platform and procure an instant loan sanction without having to physically visit the branch. In addition to these services, ICICI Bank also offers up to 100% on-road funding

Commenting on the partnership, W S Oh, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has been bringing customer delight through its products and solutions. With Click to Buy, Hyundai has offered customers the first ever end-to-end online car buying portal that is a one stop solution to customer needs. Through our partnership with ICICI Bank, we will fortify customer purchase journey from any remote location and enable real-time transaction with the most productive finance deals.”

  • Hyundai
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.1 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.73 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

56 Likes
69558 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2223 Likes
441274 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in