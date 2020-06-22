Please Tell Us Your City

Ford Mustang Mach 1 marks its return after 17 years

June 22, 2020, 02:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Ford Mustang Mach 1 marks its return after 17 years

- Powered by the same 5.0-litre V8 tuned for 473bhp

- Borrows parts from hardcore GT350 and GT500

Ford Mustang Front view

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 nameplate was last used in 2004 as a tribute to the original 1969’s Mach 1. Now, after 17 years, Ford has reincarnated the pony car for a limited edition run scrounging parts from the mental GT350, GT250R and the Shelby GT500. It sits between the GT and Shelby line-up, just like the original model from late 1960s.

Ford Mustang Front view

What makes the Mach 1 standout amongst the 13 other variants of the Mustang are those circular intakes on the grille where the additional set of circular lights used to sit on the ’69 Mach 1. There’s a Bullit-like splitter on the aggressive lower bumper too. Even the sticker job and decals hark back to the original Mach 1. 

Ford Mustang Left Side View

The pony car sits on 19-inch five-spoke blacked-out aluminium wheels paying homage to the classic Magnum 500 style wheels. Opt for the Handling Package, and they are replaced by even wider set wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slick tyres.

Ford Mustang Right Side View

The cool aero spoiler at the back is finished in the same black as the wheels. And the massive diffusers at the back also house quad-exhaust tips on either side. On the inside, there is a unique ‘Dark Spindrift’ instrument panel with aluminium surrounds, leather-wrapped ebony seats, a white cue-ball shift-knob and most importantly an engraved badging that displays the vehicle's unique chassis number as seen on the Bullit.

Ford Mustang Dashboard

Powering the new MY2021-based Mach 1 is the same 5.0-litre V8 which is now tuned to produce 473bhp. It can be had with a 10-speed automatic transmission but a new rev-matching Tremec six-speed manual will also be offered, same as the one found in the Shelby GT350. It also gets hardware like rear-axle cooling, front and rear subframe from the Shelby and upgraded suspensions as well.

Ford Mustang Front view

Pricing for the Mustang Mach 1 isn’t revealed yet and how many units will be built is yet to be known. However, Ford has promised that it will go on sale in spring of 2021.

Ford Mustang Right Front Three Quarter
