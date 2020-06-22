Please Tell Us Your City

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder edition unveiled

June 22, 2020, 04:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder edition production to begin in September

- The model will be available across all variants in two colour options

German marque BMW has taken the covers off the 8 Series Golden Thunder edition. The model is available for all variants of the 8 Series including the Coupe, Convertible and the Gran Coupe as well as 840i, 840d xDrive and M850i xDrive.

BMW 8 Series Right Rear Three Quarter

Exterior highlights of the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder edition include a body finish in Sapphire Black metallic or Frozen Black metallic and gold accents across the body. Also on offer is the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line with extended features and black brake calipers for the M sports brake system. The gold accents are featured on the front apron, side skirts, rear apron, exterior mirror caps and the 20-inch M-spec light alloy wheels in double-spoke design. The M rear spoiler is exclusively available for the Coupe variant.

BMW 8 Series Dashboard

Inside, the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder edition features BMW Individual Merino leather trim in black with an ‘Edition Golden Thunder’ inscription embroidered on the front headrests. The Coupe and Gran Coupe variants receive the BMW Individual Alcantara Anthracite roof liner and interior trim finishers in Aluminium Mesh Effect Gold. The centre console features an edition emblem. The edition models also feature CraftedClarity glass applications for selected controls and the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System. Production of the 8 Series Golden Thunder edition will be undertaken at the Dingolfing plant beginning from September 2020.

BMW 8 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.63 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.5 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.55 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.51 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.44 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.46 Crore onwards

