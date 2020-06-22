Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW unveils its new brand design in India

BMW unveils its new brand design in India

June 22, 2020, 05:31 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
6751 Views
Write a comment
BMW unveils its new brand design in India

- Communication logos have been reworked

- New logo  conveys openness and clarity

BMW Group announced the introduction of its new brand and corporate identity for online and offline communications in India. The BMW, BMW i and BMW M communication logos have been completely reworked, with a new logotype and new design principles. BMW Group India has transformed all facets of its businesses leveraging new age digital technologies to better serve its customers at the comfort of their home. #JustCantWait campaign reflects upon the brands positivity, customer-centricity and its relentless focus on bringing ‘Joy’ to its customers.

The new design is an expression of the revised brand identity, which places the customer at the centre of all activities. Pared-down and two-dimensional, it conveys openness and clarity. The additional transparent version of the logo is a more open invitation than ever for customers to join the world of BMW. The change reflects BMW's transition from centring purely on the automotive world to being about technology and connections. The latest look of the BMW brand is geared towards the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation.  

Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “BMW has always cherished its relationship with its esteemed customers and has introduced innovative products and value-added services. The new brand design and logo stands for openness and clarity. It symbolizes the brand’s significance and relevance for mobility and driving pleasure in the future. BMW Group India is geared-up to the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation. We have seamlessly transformed ourselves to better serve our existing and new customers’ needs. With innovative services such as BMW Contactless Experience, BMW Easy Start Plan, BMW Advanced Hygiene Packages and Aftersales service packages we stand true to our promise of offering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ to our customers at all times. Our latest campaign #JustCantWait uses the new logo and reflects our undeterred commitment to bring Joy to our customers.”  

  • BMW
  • BMW X6
  • BMW India
  • bmw x5
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

189 Likes
25106 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

323 Likes
38381 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in