Hyundai offers green mobility services to mark World Environment Day

June 04, 2020, 09:01 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Hyundai offers green mobility services to mark World Environment Day

- Hyundai India announces measures to promote World Environment Day

- The promotion of dry car wash saves 120 litres of water per wash

Hyundai Motor India has announced the launch of World Environment Day Celebration Camp at all operational workshops. The aim of the camp is to promote the idea of green mobility by integrating several initiatives.

A few highlights of the green mobility initiatives adopted by Hyundai include promotion of dry wash to customers to save 120 litres of water per car wash, promotion of periodic maintenance of cars, distribution of complimentary saplings to visiting customers, kids drawing competition on the theme “Time for Nature” and workshop staff awareness on waste management.

To ensure sustainable contribution towards environment, HMIL follows numerous eco-friendly processes in the service network like rain water harvesting, usage of LED lighting, solar panels and water-borne paint systems.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, said, “To realise our long term vision of progress for humanity, HMIL will continue to improve and strengthen its environmental management practices and establish a safe and pleasant environment leading to a sustainable future. With advanced mobility solutions that respond positively to changing climate requirements, we are in continuous effort to innovate ways to pass on a clean environment that uses eco-friendly means of vehicle servicing. We have adopted eco-friendly processes across our entire sales and service network in the country that has helped save over 320 million liters of water in the past three years through dry wash of 2.8 million cars.”

