India-bound Toyota Fortuner facelift - Top 5 exterior highlights

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner has been unveiled with many changes outside and inside. It will get updated powertrains and is expected to be launched in India in 2021. Let's take a look at the top five changes to its exterior appearance.

1. New face

The most prominent change for the new Fortuner is its refreshed fascia with an updated styling. The reworked front bumper sports a silver faux skid plate too.

2. Mesh grille

There's also a newly designed grille which is now taller and features a new mesh pattern. We are expecting this model to feature more chrome when it is launched in India.

3. Sleeker LED headlights

Look closely and you will notice the new Toyota Fortuner gets newly shaped LED headlamps with LED DRLs. These are sleeker than the ones on the SUV currently on sale.

4. New pattern of alloys

The Fortuner now rides on brand new 18-inch alloy wheels which have got a different pattern and add to the sporty appeal.

5. Tweaked LED tail lamps

The rear is more or less similar to the present model, however, the facelift gets new and slimmer looking tail-lamps integrated with LEDs.