India-bound Toyota Fortuner facelift - Top 5 exterior highlights

June 04, 2020, 09:45 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
India-bound Toyota Fortuner facelift - Top 5 exterior highlights

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner has been unveiled with many changes outside and inside. It will get updated powertrains and is expected to be launched in India in 2021. Let's take a look at the top five changes to its exterior appearance.

1. New face

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Exterior

The most prominent change for the new Fortuner is its refreshed fascia with an updated styling. The reworked front bumper sports a silver faux skid plate too.

2. Mesh grille

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Exterior

There's also a newly designed grille which is now taller and features a new mesh pattern. We are expecting this model to feature more chrome when it is launched in India.

3. Sleeker LED headlights

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Exterior

Look closely and you will notice the new Toyota Fortuner gets newly shaped LED headlamps with LED DRLs. These are sleeker than the ones on the SUV currently on sale.

4. New pattern of alloys

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Exterior

The Fortuner now rides on brand new 18-inch alloy wheels which have got a different pattern and add to the sporty appeal.

5. Tweaked LED tail lamps

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Exterior

The rear is more or less similar to the present model, however, the facelift gets new and slimmer looking tail-lamps integrated with LEDs.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Exterior
