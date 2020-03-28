Please Tell Us Your City

  • Hyundai Motor India Foundation orders COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea

Hyundai Motor India Foundation orders COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea

March 28, 2020, 12:13 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
11725 Views
Hyundai Motor India Foundation orders COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea

- COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic testing kits ordered from South Korea to serve over 25,000 people

- Kits will be distributed in consultation with Center and State Governments to the hospitals

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has placed an order for COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic testing kits from South Korea that will help serve over 25,000 people. These advanced kits reportedly have a very high level of accuracy. Post receiving the shipment, the kits will be distributed in consultation with Center and State Governments to the hospitals in the affected areas. 

Speaking about the initiative, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai as a responsible and caring brand has always been at the forefront in community services. As part of our global direction - ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai is committed to support the Government of India’s spirited fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Our contribution towards supplies of Advanced Diagnostic testing kits will help over 25000 People. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and support the Indian Government with multi-layered CSR initiatives to bring back normalcy at the earliest.”

Hyundai India had temporarily stopped operations at the Chennai facility last week over the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company had announced initiatives to support the customers in form of 24X7 roadside assistance and extended two months support for customers who were unable to avail vehicle’s warranty/extended warranty/free service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in the affected cities. Additionally, the company has deployed more than 1000 doorstep advantage bikes /emergency road service cars from dealers to reach customers for assistance in case of emergency and minor repairs.

  • Hyundai
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
