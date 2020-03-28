Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Motors to form separate subsidiary for passenger vehicles and EVs

Tata Motors to form separate subsidiary for passenger vehicles and EVs

March 28, 2020, 02:24 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
26096 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Motors to form separate subsidiary for passenger vehicles and EVs

- Tata Motors Board approves plan for a PV and EV business subsidiary

- Mayank Pareek will retire at the end of February 2021

The Tata Motors (TML) Board has in-principle approved to form a subsidiary for the brand’s PV business (including EV) by transferring relevant assets, IPs and employees directly relatable to the PV business for it to be fully functional on a standalone basis through a slump sale. However, certain shared services and central functions will be retained at TML to deliver cost efficiencies for the entire group. The proposed transfer shall be implemented through a scheme of arrangement, which will be tabled for approval to the TML Board over the next few weeks.

Implementation of the scheme will be subject to regulatory and statutory approvals as applicable, including approval of shareholders and creditors. The transfer process is expected to be completed in one year. A move towards subsidiarisation of the PV business is the first step in securing mutually beneficial strategic alliances that provide access to products, architectures, powertrains, new age technologies and capital.

Over the last few years, the Passenger vehicle (PV) business at Tata Motors has implemented a strong turnaround and has earned its right to grow by launching a slew of products like the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Hexa, Harrier and most recently the Altroz and Nexon EV. A fully refreshed BS6 ready product portfolio based on the Impact 2.0 design philosophy, consistently improving NPS scores, improved retail market shares and an exciting entry into the EV space coupled with improved profitability make the business ready to realise its potential

Tata Motors has appointed Shailesh Chandra, President, EV and Corporate Strategy as President of PV business including EV with effect from 1 April. He will be assuming responsibility for the PV business from Mayank Pareek. Shailesh and Mayank will work on transition over the next few weeks and Mayank will be retiring from Tata Motors at the end of February 2021.

  • Tata
  • Tata Nexon
  • Nexon
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Tata Nexon Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.56 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.09 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.91 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.75 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4794 Likes
982338 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2498 Likes
208277 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in