    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai Mobility Membership offers exclusive benefits to customers

    - One of a kind initiative for car and non-car needs

    - Partnered with leading brands to provide exclusive offers and benefits across categories

    - Based on three pillars – Core Car, Smart Mobility and Lifestyle 

    Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has launched Hyundai Mobility Membership, to offer curated offers across categories to provide exclusive benefits and enhanced convenience to new customers. This is first of a kind initiative to offer customers benefits on their car and non-car needs. Hyundai in collaboration with over 20 partners aims to form an ecosystem that caters to three key pillars of customer needs, such as – Core Car, Mobility and Lifestyle.

    Read below to learn more about the three key pillars of customer needs under the ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ – 

    1. Core Car- Carefree driving: A one-stop solution for all car needs.

    Partners – Hyundai MOBIS, Shell and JK Tyre.

    2. Mobility- Always on the move: Smart Mobility options for all travel needs.

    Partners – Revv, Zoomcar, Avis, Savaari and DriveU.        

    3. Lifestyle – Your life your way: Offers convenience for daily transactions.

    Partners – Gaana, Zee5, Dineout, Sterling, 1Mg, Fitternity, Eazydiner, Chaayos, OYO, Portronics, Lenskart, Housejoy and Vedantu. 

    Speaking on the occasion, S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Building on the strength of Hyundai’s ‘Future Ready’ Business Strategy, we have introduced an exclusive program ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ for unmatched ownership and lifestyle experience. Through these endeavours we at Hyundai aim to become the Lifetime Partner of our Valued Customers in Automotive and beyond. We will cater to the diverse needs of our customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative.”

