Hyundai Ioniq 6 to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- Hyundai to display many new models at the event next week

- Prices of the Ioniq 5 will be announced at the biennial event as well

Hyundai has announced that it will be showcasing the Ioniq 6 at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi next week. The carmaker is also expected to display the new Verna and new micro-SUV, while the Nexo is confirmed to arrive at the event.

Unveiled in June 2022, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is based on the brand’s E-GMP architecture and is the third electric offering from the brand on a global scale after the Kona EV and Ioniq 5. In terms of dimensions, the model measures 4,855mm in length, 1,880mm in width, and 1,495mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,950mm.

Internationally, the Ioniq 6 is available with two battery packs including a 53kWh unit and a 77kWh unit. The entry-level variants get a RWD layout with a single motor that develops 228bhp and 350Nm, while the top-spec AWD variant gets two motors that generate a combined output of 325bhp and 605Nm of torque. The WLTP-certified range of the model ranges from 429km to 614km based on the choice of variant.

In the features department, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 boasts of a coupe-like roofline, LED headlamps, flush-fitting door handles, ADAS, a two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, a flat centre console, and a large, single-piece display on the dashboard that features the touchscreen infotainment unit and fully digital instrument cluster, both of which measure 12-inches in size.