MG 5 electric estate to be previewed at the Auto Expo 2023

- First electric estate in the Indian market

- Will be showcased alongside the MG 4 at the Auto Expo 2023

MG Motor India will display an array of vehicles including ICE, Hybrids, EVs, and even concepts at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, which is now less than a week away. With this, the brand will also foray into the estate segment as it will reveal the all-electric MG 5 estate at the event. Notably, it is already on sale in the international market.

In terms of design, the MG 5 estate is quite modern, with the sleek blacked-off grille sitting on top of the charging point, swept-back headlights with integrated DRLs, and a sporty bumper at the front with sharp creases all around the vehicle with large dual-tone alloy wheels. Then, there are T-shaped LED taillights at the rear.

On the inside, the MG 5 is equipped with tech and upmarket design elements like a two-tone finish on the dashboard, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, connected car tech features, ADAS suite including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and more.

The MG 5 estate will most likely come in a single long-range version outfitted with a 61kWh battery pack powering a single motor setup which will provide a WLTP-rated range of 400km on a full charge. The EV will support 87kW fast charging that will juice up the estate by 80 per cent in around 40 minutes with V2L (vehicle to load) function also on offer.

The MG 5 estate does not have a direct rival here in India as the estate cars are the least popular ones among the mass market in India.