Hyundai introduces Wonder Warranty scheme for Kona electric SUV

- Variable warranty option for Konda electric SUV

- Hyundai installs 7.2kW AC chargers at more than 50 dealerships in 30 cities

Hyundai Kona electric SUV is now available with a ‘Wonder Warranty’ scheme to enhance the after-sales experience. All the existing customers have an option to choose Wonder Warranty and get the benefits without paying any extra cost. Customers can opt for any of the Wonder Warranty options, such as – three-year/unlimited or four-year/60,000kms or five-year/50,000kms. However, the battery warranty for eight-years/1,60,000kms remains applicable irrespective of the Wonder Warranty option chosen.

Hyundai has installed 7.2kW AC chargers at more than 50 Dealerships in 30 cities. Moreover, the company provides a 7.2kW AC charger with every Kona SUV to enable charging at the customer’s residence in about 6 hours 10 minutes. The industry first ‘Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)’ charging facility has been developed and implemented by Hyundai to provide customers anywhere anytime charging at Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Additionally, for emergency charging support, customers in Delhi and Bengaluru can reach out to portable chargers through Hyundai’s roadside assistance partner. From online service booking, vehicle status update via WhatsApp, pick and drop from home/office and online payment facility, a ‘contactless service experience’ is ensured for the customers.