Mahindra introduces new finance schemes

- Mahindra has introduced finance offering for accessories

- The company will also be offering a range of additional finance schemes

Mahindra has introduced a new set of finance schemes for its customers on all its vehicles. The company has also included special finance offerings for accessories of its personal range of Utility Vehicles (UVs), giving additional flexibility to the customers.

Along with the finance option for accessories, the company has also focused on all customer profiles including salaried and self-employed individuals, agriculturists and commercial vehicle owners. The finance schemes offered during the last couple of months continue to be amongst the offers available for the customers to choose from. These include, schemes such as ‘Own now and pay in 2021,’ ‘Up to eight years funding’, ‘100% on-road funding’ and ‘Own BS6 Pickup at BS4 EMI’.

The new finance schemes include accessory funding options up-to 10% of Ex-Showroom price for personal UVs, first six months EMI to be 50% lower than the regular EMIs for personal UVs, first six months EMI to be 76% lower than the regular EMIs for personal UVs, EMIs starting at Rs 899 per lakh for personal UVs and up to seven years funding for Bolero Pickup and Bolero Maxi Truck.