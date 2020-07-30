CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra introduces new finance schemes

    Mahindra introduces new finance schemes

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    492 Views
    Mahindra introduces new finance schemes

    - Mahindra has introduced finance offering for accessories

    - The company will also be offering a range of additional finance schemes

    Mahindra has introduced a new set of finance schemes for its customers on all its vehicles. The company has also included special finance offerings for accessories of its personal range of Utility Vehicles (UVs), giving additional flexibility to the customers. 

    Along with the finance option for accessories, the company has also focused on all customer profiles including salaried and self-employed individuals, agriculturists and commercial vehicle owners. The finance schemes offered during the last couple of months continue to be amongst the offers available for the customers to choose from. These include, schemes such as ‘Own now and pay in 2021,’ ‘Up to eight years funding’, ‘100% on-road funding’ and ‘Own BS6 Pickup at BS4 EMI’.

    The new finance schemes include accessory funding options up-to 10% of Ex-Showroom price for personal UVs, first six months EMI to be 50% lower than the regular EMIs for personal UVs, first six months EMI to be 76% lower than the regular EMIs for personal UVs, EMIs starting at Rs 899 per lakh for personal UVs and up to seven years funding for Bolero Pickup and Bolero Maxi Truck.

    • Mahindra
    • Bolero
    • Mahindra Bolero
    • XUV500
    • Mahindra XUV500
    • KUV100 NXT
    • Mahindra KUV100 NXT
    • Mahindra XUV300
    • Mahindra Alturas G4
    • Alturas G4
    • XUV300
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mahindra Bolero Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.5 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.78 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.21 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.24 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.82 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.87 Lakh
    • Mahindra-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.3 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    ₹ 10 - 14 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 5th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars