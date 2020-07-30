Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 limited edition track-only car breaks cover

- Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is limited to 40 units worldwide

- The model produces 830bhp from its NA V12 powertrain

After releasing a series of teasers, Italian sports car brand Lamborghini has pulled the covers off the Essenza SCV12. The track-only hypercar, which is limited to 40 units worldwide, has been developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile. The direct descendant of cars such as the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR, the Essenza SCV12 is fitted with the most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine ever developed by Lamborghini.

Under the hood of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is the naturally aspirated V12 engine that delivers over 830bhp, with a significant power uplift from the RAM effect at high speeds. The exhaust pipes were designed by Capristo to reduce the back pressure, thus improving performance. The power is handled by a new X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox as a structural element within the chassis, combined with a rear-wheel drive system. The Essenza SCV12 features a power to weight ratio of 1.66bhp per kg, courtesy of the new-generation carbon fiber monocoque chassis without an internal roll cage. The model runs on 19-inch and 20-inch wheels at the front and rear respectively, all wrapped in Pirelli tyres, with stopping power provided by the brake discs and calipers developed by Brembo Motorsport.

The aerodynamics benefit from Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s GT racing experience to produce efficiency and higher downforce levels than a GT3 car, with a value of 1,200 kgs at 250 kmph. The front hood has a double air intake with a central rib and is similar to the Huracan racing cars, which separates the hot air flow coming from the radiator and conveys the cold air to the air-scoop located on the roof. Also on offer is a front splitter and a large adjustable rear wing.

Exterior highlights of the new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 include the hexagonal geometry that characterises the front headlights, and the roof air scoop and air vents that frame the steering wheel. The model features an exclusive livery combining Verde Silvans, Grigio Linx, Nero Aldebaran Gloss and Arancio California displaying the logos of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s partners that include Pertamina, Pirelli and Roger Dubuis. Inside, Lamborghini’s flagship track-only car features multi-function steering wheel with a display inspired by F1 single-seater steering wheels and specific FIA homologated OMP seat with a carbon shell.

Essenza SCV12 customers will become part of an exclusive club that will give them access to special programs to drive their hypercar on the most prestigious circuits in the world. The program includes storage service in a new hangar built in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the Essenza SCV12 club. Each car will have a personalised garage and dedicated services, including webcams to allow customers to monitor their cars 24 hours a day using an app.