    • Hummer EV teased again ahead of September debut

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    -To be made available as a four-door and with a pick up bed 

    -Expected to be offered with a 745kWh motor 

    The GMC Hummer EV has been teased once again and this time around quite a few details have emerged from the latest video. The general silhouette of the vehicle indicates that it stays true to the original Hummer’s boxy lines. 

    It has also been revealed that the electric Hummer will be offered as a full four-door model (with boot mounted spare wheel) as well as in pickup truck format. It’s expected to get a 745 kWh motor and will be one of the first vehicles to make use of GM’s Ultium long range battery pack. Finally, it will be offered with the current highest level of fast charging currently possible. 

    Many have been touting The Hummer EV as GMs answer to its rather impressive looking cybertruck. Bookings are expected to open later this year with deliveries set to start exactly one year from now. 

