Hyundai India resumes operations at 255 showrooms and workshops

- Hyundai India delivers 170 vehicles in two days

- The company has also accumulated 500 bookings since operations resumed

Hyundai India has revealed that the company has restarted operations at 255 showrooms and workshops located across the country. The company has begun these operations in line with government guidelines.

In the last two days since operations began, Hyundai India has received 4,000 customer inquiries, 500 bookings and has also delivered 170 cars. The company has also announced offers across the product range for May 2020, details of which can be read here.

Last month, Hyundai announced a pan India coverage for its online buying platform ‘Click to buy’. The brand launched the Verna facelift during the lockdown, variant wise details of which are available here. Hyundai will launch the new-gen i20 later this year.