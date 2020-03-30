Hyundai Verna facelift: Variants explained

While the launch of the Hyundai Verna facelift is likely to have been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, details of the model keep surfacing on the web. Now, we have exclusive details of the Hyundai Verna facelift, including the variant-wise features of the model. The facelifted Verna will be offered in four trims including S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Turbo. Following are the variant wise features.
Verna facelift S (1.5L petrol and diesel MT)
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Reverse parking sensors
Day and night mirror
Impact sensing auto door unlock
Speed sensing auto door lock
Keyless entry with foldable key
Seat belt reminder and pre-tensioners (front seats)
Speed alert system
Halogen headlamps
Dark chrome grille
Body coloured ORVMs, door handles and shark fin antenna
16-inch styled steel wheels (diesel)
16-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover (petrol only)
Beige and black interior theme
Sliding front centre arm rest with storage
Rear centre arm rest with cup holders
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition
Bluetooth connectivity
Arkamys music system
Steering mounted controls
Rear AC vents
Cooled glovebox
Tilt adjustable steering
Clutch foot-rest
USB charger (front only)
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Verna facelift SX (1.5L petrol and diesel MT and IVT/AT)
Reverse camera with guidelines
Electro-Chromic Mirror (ECM)
Automatic headlamps with escort function
Keyless entry with smart key
Rear defogger with timer
Height adjustable front seat belts
Projector headlamps
Cornering lamps
LED DRLs and positioning lamps
Chrome door handles
16-inch grey alloy wheels
Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Digital cluster with 4.2-inch coloured MID
Height adjustable driver seat
Electric sunroof
Smart trunk
Push button start/stop
Automatic climate control
Wireless charging
Cruise control
USB charger (front and rear)
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Rear manual curtain
Verna facelift SX (O) (1.5L petrol and diesel MT and IVT/AT)
Side and curtain airbags
ESC
VSM
HAC
ECM with telematic witches
TPMS
LED headlamps
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with HD display
BlueLink connectivity
Front ventilated seats
Telescopic adjustable steering
Verna facelift SX (O) Turbo (DCT only)
Front parking sensors
Rear disc brakes
Gloss black grille
Twin-tip exhaust
Blacked-out ORVMs and shark fin antenna
Sporty bumper
All-black interior theme with red accents
Paddle shifters