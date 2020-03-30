Hyundai Verna facelift: Variants explained

While the launch of the Hyundai Verna facelift is likely to have been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, details of the model keep surfacing on the web. Now, we have exclusive details of the Hyundai Verna facelift, including the variant-wise features of the model. The facelifted Verna will be offered in four trims including S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Turbo. Following are the variant wise features.

Verna facelift S (1.5L petrol and diesel MT)

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

Day and night mirror

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Speed sensing auto door lock

Keyless entry with foldable key

Seat belt reminder and pre-tensioners (front seats)

Speed alert system

Halogen headlamps

Dark chrome grille

Body coloured ORVMs, door handles and shark fin antenna

16-inch styled steel wheels (diesel)

16-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover (petrol only)

Beige and black interior theme

Sliding front centre arm rest with storage

Rear centre arm rest with cup holders

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition

Bluetooth connectivity

Arkamys music system

Steering mounted controls

Rear AC vents

Cooled glovebox

Tilt adjustable steering

Clutch foot-rest

USB charger (front only)

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Verna facelift SX (1.5L petrol and diesel MT and IVT/AT)

Reverse camera with guidelines

Electro-Chromic Mirror (ECM)

Automatic headlamps with escort function

Keyless entry with smart key

Rear defogger with timer

Height adjustable front seat belts

Projector headlamps

Cornering lamps

LED DRLs and positioning lamps

Chrome door handles

16-inch grey alloy wheels

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Digital cluster with 4.2-inch coloured MID

Height adjustable driver seat

Electric sunroof

Smart trunk

Push button start/stop

Automatic climate control

Wireless charging

Cruise control

USB charger (front and rear)

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Rear manual curtain

Verna facelift SX (O) (1.5L petrol and diesel MT and IVT/AT)

Side and curtain airbags

ESC

VSM

HAC

ECM with telematic witches

TPMS

LED headlamps

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with HD display

BlueLink connectivity

Front ventilated seats

Telescopic adjustable steering

Verna facelift SX (O) Turbo (DCT only)

Front parking sensors

Rear disc brakes

Gloss black grille

Twin-tip exhaust

Blacked-out ORVMs and shark fin antenna

Sporty bumper

All-black interior theme with red accents

Paddle shifters