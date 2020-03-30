Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Verna facelift: Variants explained

Hyundai Verna facelift: Variants explained

March 30, 2020, 03:14 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
15503 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Verna facelift: Variants explained

While the launch of the Hyundai Verna facelift is likely to have been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, details of the model keep surfacing on the web. Now, we have exclusive details of the Hyundai Verna facelift, including the variant-wise features of the model. The facelifted Verna will be offered in four trims including S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Turbo. Following are the variant wise features.

Verna facelift S (1.5L petrol and diesel MT)

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

Day and night mirror

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Speed sensing auto door lock

Keyless entry with foldable key

Seat belt reminder and pre-tensioners (front seats)

Speed alert system

Halogen headlamps

Dark chrome grille

Body coloured ORVMs, door handles and shark fin antenna

16-inch styled steel wheels (diesel)

16-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover (petrol only)

Beige and black interior theme

Sliding front centre arm rest with storage

Rear centre arm rest with cup holders

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition

Bluetooth connectivity

Arkamys music system

Steering mounted controls

Rear AC vents

Cooled glovebox

Tilt adjustable steering

Clutch foot-rest

USB charger (front only)

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Hyundai Verna Facelift Exterior

Verna facelift SX (1.5L petrol and diesel MT and IVT/AT)

Reverse camera with guidelines

Electro-Chromic Mirror (ECM)

Automatic headlamps with escort function

Keyless entry with smart key

Rear defogger with timer

Height adjustable front seat belts

Projector headlamps

Cornering lamps

LED DRLs and positioning lamps

Chrome door handles

16-inch grey alloy wheels

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Digital cluster with 4.2-inch coloured MID

Height adjustable driver seat

Electric sunroof

Smart trunk

Push button start/stop

Automatic climate control

Wireless charging

Cruise control

USB charger (front and rear)

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Rear manual curtain

Verna facelift SX (O) (1.5L petrol and diesel MT and IVT/AT)

Side and curtain airbags

ESC

VSM

HAC

ECM with telematic witches

TPMS

LED headlamps

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with HD display

BlueLink connectivity

Front ventilated seats

Telescopic adjustable steering

Hyundai Verna Facelift Exterior

Verna facelift SX (O) Turbo (DCT only)

Front parking sensors

Rear disc brakes

Gloss black grille

Twin-tip exhaust

Blacked-out ORVMs and shark fin antenna

Sporty bumper

All-black interior theme with red accents

Paddle shifters

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Verna facelift
  • Verna facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.31 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.38 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.35 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

49 Likes
44567 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2119 Likes
403036 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in