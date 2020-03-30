Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: Maruti Suzuki announces service and warranty extensions

Coronavirus pandemic: Maruti Suzuki announces service and warranty extensions

March 30, 2020, 01:08 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1092 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Maruti Suzuki announces service and warranty extensions

- Maruti Suzuki to extend warranty and service schedule due to Coronavirus pandemic

- These services will be extended till 30 June

To support customers during nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, Maruti Suzuki India has announced extension of warranty and service of customer vehicles. For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from 15 March to 30 April are now being extended up to 30 June.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Exterior

Maruti Suzuki is the second Indian manufacturer after Tata Motors to announce warranty and service extensions for its vehicles. Tata Motors has extended the warranty and service up to 31 July, details of which are available here.

Other manufacturers that have implemented warranty and service extensions include Kia Motors India, BMW and Hyundai India. The latter will also provide 1,000 doorstep advantage bikes/emergency road service cars to ensure assistance to customers.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • Coronavirus
  • COVID-19
  • Coronavirus pandemic
  • COVID-19 pandemic
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.26 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.44 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.9 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.26 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.44 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.2 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.96 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.02 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6421 Likes
1107591 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

234 Likes
192908 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in