Coronavirus pandemic: Maruti Suzuki announces service and warranty extensions

- Maruti Suzuki to extend warranty and service schedule due to Coronavirus pandemic

- These services will be extended till 30 June

To support customers during nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, Maruti Suzuki India has announced extension of warranty and service of customer vehicles. For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from 15 March to 30 April are now being extended up to 30 June.

Maruti Suzuki is the second Indian manufacturer after Tata Motors to announce warranty and service extensions for its vehicles. Tata Motors has extended the warranty and service up to 31 July, details of which are available here.

Other manufacturers that have implemented warranty and service extensions include Kia Motors India, BMW and Hyundai India. The latter will also provide 1,000 doorstep advantage bikes/emergency road service cars to ensure assistance to customers.