Hyundai Verna facelift prices start at Rs 9.30 lakh

March 30, 2020, 04:17 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
36565 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Verna facelift prices start at Rs 9.30 lakh

- Hyundai Verna facelift is available in 11 variants 

- Powertrain options include a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor 

Hyundai has revealed the prices for the Verna facelift, starting at Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in 11 variants across three powertrains. The variant wise features of the facelifted Verna can be read here.

Powertrain options on the facelifted Hyundai Verna will include a 1.5-litre petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The latter will be offered exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel mills will be offered with six-speed manual transmission as standard while an IVT and six-speed AT will be available as an option. 

Feature highlights of the Hyundai Verna facelift include an electric sunroof, front ventilated seats, twin-tip exhaust, rear disc brakes, paddle shifters, BlueLink connectivity, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with HD display, cruise control, wireless charging and smart trunk.

Following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Verna facelift (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol MT S: Rs 9.30 lakh

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol MT SX: Rs 10.70 lakh

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol IVT SX: Rs 11.95 lakh

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol MT SX (O): Rs 12.59 lakh

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol IVT SX (O): Rs 13.84 lakh

Verna facelift 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol DCT SX (O): Rs 13.99 lakh

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel MT S Plus: Rs 10.65 lakh

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel MT SX: Rs 12.05 lakh

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel AT SX: Rs 13.20 lakh

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel MT SX (O): Rs 13.94 lakh

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel AT SX (O): Rs 15.09 lakh

Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.31 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.38 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.35 Lakh onwards

