  • Home
  • News
  • BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.29 crore

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.29 crore

May 08, 2020, 11:56 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
716 Views
- Available in the 840i and 840i M Sport guise       

- Competes against the Porsche Panamera and Mercedes-Benz CLS

BMW has introduced the all-new 8 Series in India alongside its M-powered derivative. Launched in the 840i and 840i M Sport guise, the variants are priced at Rs 1.29 crore and 1.55 core (ex-showroom India). Resurrecting the iconic 8 Series moniker, the Gran Coupe is the four-door version of the new 8 Coupe and is the new flagship offering from BMW in India.

Introduced globally in June last year, the 8 Series Gran Coupe is a successor to the 6 Series Gran Coupe. The 8 Gran Coupe is as good looking as the coupe which it is based on, but with additional two doors. Appearance-wise, there isn’t much to differentiate the Coupe from the Gran Coupe. But behind the B-pillar, the Gran Coupe’s widened rear haunches stand out. The rear track has been increased by 30mm to accommodate the full-size seats at the back and the overall length is up by 231mm over the Coupe.

On the inside, things remain identical to the 8 Series Coupe and Convertible. And the two new rear seats are finished in the same contours and stitching as the front seats. Both seats get integrated headrest, 40:20:40 foldable backrest, optional four-zone climate control, and increased legroom. However, BMW says that ‘the third rear seat is suitable for use on short journeys only’.

BMW is offering only the 840i version of the 8 GC in India which is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol making 340bhp and 500Nm. The power is sent to xDrive all-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Other variants of the Gran Coupe which we expect to follow in India includes the 539bhp M850i and the 840d diesel making 320bhp/640Nm. Although the M8 is available in the Coupe guise, the M8 Gran Coupe could also be introduced at a later date.

The first major launch for BMW in India this year, the 8 Gran Coupe has already been showcased to the prospective buyers across the country. It locks horns with the likes of Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-AMG CLS-Class and the upcoming Audi A7 Sportback.

BMW 8 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.63 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.5 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.55 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.51 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.44 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.46 Crore onwards

