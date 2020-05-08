Please Tell Us Your City

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder breaks cover

May 08, 2020, 10:58 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
373 Views
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder breaks cover

- Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder sprints from 0-100kmph in 3.5 seconds

- The soft-top can be opened or closed in 17 seconds, up to speeds of 50kmph

Italian marquee Lamborghini has unveiled the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder via Augmented Reality, the first of its kind for the brand. The model joins the Huracan line-up that previously included the Evo Coupe, Evo Sypder and Evo RWD Coupe.

Lamborghini Huracan Exterior

The highlight of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is the convertible soft-top roof that can be opened or closed in 17 seconds, up to speeds of 50kmph. In order to differentiate itself from the AWD Coupe sibling, the Evo RWD Spyder features a new front splitter with vertical fins, larger air intakes, new rear diffuser and gloss black bumper. Also on offer is an electrically operated rear window that functions as a windshield and can be used all the time, irrespective of whether the roof is up or down.

Inside, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder comes equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and voice recognition and twin buttresses that aid the aerodynamic efficiency and extract additional downforce.

Lamborghini Huracan Interior

Breathing through a 5.2-litre NA V10 engine, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder produces 601hp and 560Nm of torque, figures that are identical to its Coupe sibling. This powertrain, mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, helps the raging bull to sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.5 seconds, all the way till a top speed of 324kmph. 

Lamborghini Huracan Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.58 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 3.71 Crore onwards

