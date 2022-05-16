Hyundai India produced 1.76 lakh cars in Q1 of 2022

-Venue and Creta top the production chart

- 13 per cent drop in output as compared to the same period in 2021

Hyundai India has produced 1.76 lakh cars in the first four months of 2022 as compared to 2.05 lakh in the same period in 2021. This is a drop of 13 per cent year-on-year in terms of production. However, it must be noted that in the period from January to April 2021, Hyundai was producing 15 models at its plant as compared to 11 models that are currently produced at its plant.

As expected, the Hyundai Creta topped the list with 42,658 units produced while second on the list was the Hyundai Venue with 39,201 units produced in the first four months of this year. On the other end of the scale was the Hyundai Kona EV with just 102 units assembled in the first quarter of this year. The official documents also list the next-generation Tucson in the production list but there are no numbers listed for it as yet.

On the export front, Hyundai exported 41,401 units in the first quarter of the year as compared to 40522 units in the first quarter of 2021. The most exported car from the plant was the pre-facelift Hyundai Verna and 8918 units were exported in that period.