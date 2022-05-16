Fortum Charge sets up 50 public EV charging points in Bangalore

In order to contribute to the growing EV charging infrastructure in India, Fortum Charge and Drive India have installed 50 public electric vehicle charging points at Forum Neighbourhood mall, Whitefield, Bangalore. The firm also aims to set up 200 charging points in the IT capital of the country by the end of this year.

The 50-point electric vehicle charging setup comprises 10 CCS standard 60kW DC fast chargers, four 15kW Bharat DC001 chargers, and 36 7.4kW Type-2 AC chargers. Thus it can charge 50 EVs together, including all types of four-wheelers plus compatible two-and three-wheeler EVs.

The EV owners will be able to locate and access the charging points with the Fortum Charge and Drive India Android and iOS smartphone apps. Similarly, this app allows customers to monitor their charging activity and even pay for their charging sessions.

Fortum, a European energy firm, has put up over 6,000 smart chargers in Nordic countries and 30 per cent of them consist of DC fast chargers. In fact, since 2017, Fortum Charge and Drive India have installed 188 charging stations across eight states and 13 cities of the country. It offers various EV charging solutions, such as Type-2 AC; 15, 20, and 30kW Bharat DC001; and 50-60kW CCS or CHAdeMO fast chargers.

Commenting on the occasion, Awadhesh Jha, Executive Director, Fortum Charge and Drive India, said, “We started our journey in India in 2017 with operations in Hyderabad and subsequently expanded to other cities. Bengaluru has always been one of our key focus cities. We plan to install more than 200 charging points in the city by the end of 2022. The charging hub at Forum Neighbourhood Mall is the major milestone in Bengaluru in its journey towards electrifying its mobility and ushering into sustainable transportation.”