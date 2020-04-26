Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai i10 N Line spotted sans camouflage

April 26, 2020, 10:17 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
- i10 N Line spotted sans camouflaged for the first time

- Gets a 99bhp/173Nm 1.0-litre TGDi petrol motor

- Will go on sale in Europe in H2 2020

The international-spec Hyundai i10 N Line was recently spotted sans camouflage in South Korea. The i10 N Line is scheduled to go on sale in Europe in the second half of 2020.

The Hyundai i10 N Line is the fourth N Line model from the Korean carmaker after the i30, i30 Fastback and the Tucson. It made its world premiere at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Compared to the standard model, the i10 N Line features sportier design elements like a wider cascading grille with red accents, multiple-spoke alloys, smoked headlamps and contrast black roof and mirrors.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

Under the hood, the i10 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TGDi petrol motor that makes 99bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. It paired to five-speed manual transmission. Hyundai offers the same powertrain in the India-spec Grand i10 Nios, but the car doesn't get the N Line branding.

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • Hyundai i10 N Line
  • i10 N Line
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.91 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.67 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards

