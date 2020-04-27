Porsche launches touchscreen infotainment systems for classic 911 models

- PCCM features two units including a single-DIN and 2-DIN system

- The new systems can be fitted on any Porsche 911 from 1960 to the 1990’s

German sports car marquee Porsche has introduced a range of infotainment that can be retrofitted into classic 911 models. Known as Porsche Classic Communications Management system (PCCM), it will replace the original music system from any Classic 911 starting from the year 1960 all the way to models from the 1990’s.

First of the range is a single-DIN unit featuring a 3.5-inch touchscreen unit with support for Bluetooth, Aux-IN, USB and an optional SD card slot for navigation. This system is compatible with all 911 models from 1960 to 1990.

Another unit of the range is a 2-DIN system that features a seven-inch touchscreen unit that can be used in Porsche 911 cars from the 1990’s. This unit not only Bluetooth, USB and Aux-IN but also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The latter is said to be the offered on any Porsche product for the first time. This system, which also includes maps, can be updated later via separate SD card that has to be ordered separately.