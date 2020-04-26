Coronavirus pandemic: Force Motors mobile dispensary treats 95,600 patients in Maharashtra

- 50 mobile dispensaries to treat 2,500 people every day in Pune and PCMC

- The mobile vans have checked and referred over 945 suspected patients across Maharashtra

Force Motors in association with the Bhartiya Jain Sanghatan (BJS, Pune) has initiated a mobile doorstep dispensary facility called ‘Doctor Aplya Daari’ in Maharashtra. This initiative started on 1 April with 30 mobile dispensary vans completely equipped with doctors, support staff, medicines moving to various economically weaker localities in Pune and PCMC as per a pre-intimated schedule. The team of doctors and medics with these vans are fully equipped to identify COVID-19 symptoms and direct infected suspect cases to the designated hospitals.

All the medicines that are prescribed are given out on free of charge basis. Mobile units can check 2,500 people every day and can examine the symptoms of around 500 patients in a day. Doctors in the vans monitor patients for cold and flu conditions and also inform patients about preventive measures to be taken against Coronavirus spread. Over 95,600 citizens have been checked and more than 945 patients suspected to be positive were transferred to government hospitals in the last 24 days. This service will continue until Coronavirus is fully contained.

Speaking on this initiative, Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors, said, “AsMaharashtra has become a hotspot in the country, it has created huge pressure on doctors and medical staff. We are proud to be associated with this noble initiative. Apart from this initiative our group (Dr. Abhay Firodia Group) has earmarked Rs 25 crore to support COVID-19 relief activities. This deployment will be aimed at supporting upgradation of health care infrastructure, enhancing blood collection capability, facilitating mobile clinic/testing capabilities and providing free food to the needy.”