Hyundai has teased the new Tucson in the N Line guise

- Will get all the cosmetic changes and feature upgrades

- Expected to go on sale in Europe next year

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson is a flamboyant looking SUV with some over-the-top styling. Now, the Korean carmaker decided to jazz it up a little. What you see in this teaser is the new Tucson wrapped in the slightly sportier N Line skin. Expected to break cover in the coming weeks, the Tucson N Line is promised to go on sale in Europe in 2021 before the full-blown Tucson N arrives.

Hyundai says, “The Tucson N Line will offer aggressive and distinctive exterior design features and differentiating interior details. Unique equipment and colour selections are also planned for production models”. There’s not much that can be seen which isn’t already a part of the Tucson’s striking styling kit but we could see some swanky looking wheels in the teaser. The alloy wheel design looks more like an intricate ‘dream catcher’ more than anything else. Apart from that, both front and rear bumpers are reworked as well.

There won’t be any changes under the skin as this would only be a cosmetic iteration rather than a go-fast version. But we do expect some sporty changes on the inside like Alcantara upholstery, bucket seats, sportier dials etc. Some feature upgrades and personalisation options should also be a part of the package. More details on the new Hyundai Tucson N Line will be revealed in coming weeks, stay tuned to CarWale for more details.