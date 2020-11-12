Hyundai i20 Vs Tata Altroz: Spec Comparison

Hyundai i20, a popular name in the premium hatchback segment has been recently introduced in India, at an introductory ex-showroom starting price of Rs 6,79,900. The third-generation Hyundai i20 is available in four variants - Magna, Sportz, Asta, and the Asta (O). On the other hand, the premium hatchback from Tata Motors, the Altroz is available in multiple variant options such as – XE, XE Rhytm, XM, XM Plus, XM Style, XM Rhytm, XM Rhytm Plus Style, XT, XT Luxe, XZ, XZ(O), and XZ Urban. Read below to learn more about the key differences between these two models.

Exterior

The new-gen Hyundai i20 is based on the global design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The new model features edgy and sharp character lines that exhibit a confident and futuristic appeal. The vehicle features a parametric jewel pattern grille, LED projector headlamps, and LED DRLs that creates a premium and flamboyant interest. The strong character lines on the hood give the vehicle a definitive presence. The vehicle is equipped with projector fog lamps with air curtains to offer enhanced safety and aerodynamics. The R16 diamond cut alloy wheels and flyback chrome beltline design adds to the hatchback’s unique charm.

Tata Altroz is the first model to be based on the Alfa platform and it is the second car from the Tata Motors to be based on the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy after the Harrier. The vehicle gets swept-back headlamps that are integrated with a dark-chrome slate above the grille. As for sides, it gets well-defined front wheel arches and sharp shoulder creases running across the sides. Moreover, the vehicle gets black-finished sills running below the windows called the ‘shooting star beltline’ and the hidden rear door handle further adds to the character.

Interior

The Hyundai i20 gets leather steering with a satin chrome finish. Additionally, the vehicle gets interesting set of features, in the form of blue ambient light, leather seat upholstery, electric sunroof, oxyboost air purifier with air quality indicator, and wireless charging with a cooling pad. The unique centre fascia design features a 10.24-inch HD infotainment with a navigation system, and a digital cluster with TFT Multi-Information Display (MID).

The Altroz premium hatchback from Tata Motors comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, seven-inch MID display, mood lighting onthe dashboard, front sliding arm-rest and height adjustable driver seat.

Engine

Mechanically, the BS6 compliant Hyundai i20 is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) option. The manual variant generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm, while the IVT option produces 86bhp at 6,000rpm. The 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000 rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm. This engine is available in 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) options with a fuel efficiency figure of 20.25 kmpl and 20 kmpl, respectively. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine produces 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The Tata Altroz is offered with two engine options including the 1.2-litre petrol unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former is capable of producing 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm while the latter produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,250rpm. Both the engines get a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Conclusion

The new-gen Hyundai i20 takes a lead in terms of features and automatic transmission options. The Tata Altroz is visual charmer and has also scored full five-star rating in Global NCAP crash test. However, the Altroz loses out on the brownie points for not offering an automatic option. The Altroz is safe and comparatively a more affordable option over the i20, while the latter is a feature rich product offering from Hyundai that is up for grabs at a premium price.